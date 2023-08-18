Peter Obi Reacts As He Joins Goodluck Jonathan & Other Leaders In An Event In Honour Of Edwin Clark

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has reacted after he joined other Nigerian leaders including former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to attend an event in honour of Ijaw Leader, Edwin Clark.

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State said; “Today, I and the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, were honoured to join many eminent Nigerians, including former Head of State, General. Yakubu Gowon, and President Goodluck Jonathan, at the public presentation of Chief Dr Senator Edwin Kaigbodo Clark’s seminal autobiography, “Brutally Frank.”

He added; “The eclectic list of guests and the mammoth crowd present reflect the high esteem in which Nigerians hold Chief Clark. I am confident that his autobiography will fully reflect, his candour, patriotism, and commitment to nation-building, in which his role is far beyond a footnote. He has set an example for other eminent Nigerians to follow in recording what transpired in their private and public services to Nigeria.”

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

He stated further; “Most importantly, given Chief Clark’s long history of service to the nation, his autobiography will no doubt serve as an invaluable sourcebook in national history to younger generations. I salute and congratulate Chief EK Clark for his gift of experience and courageous leadership over the years. -PO”

The recent post by Peter Obi on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

