Peter Obi Reacts as Crowd That Attend His Campaign Rally In Jigawa State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has reacted over the crowd of supporters who trooped out to attend his campaign rally in Jigawa state on Monday.

Peter Obi who has been going from states to states in northern Nigeria, took his campaign trail to Jigawa where he was received by a lot of supporters who came out to attend his campaign rally.

Photo credit: Peter Obi |Twitter|

As seen in the photo above, the rally was well attended by a lot of people who are in support of his candidacy. This is why the former Anambra state governor in a post released on his Twitter handle, appreciated the people who came out for the rally.

According to him, the campaign rally was successful because the good people of Jigawa state came out to support him.

“Thank you Jigawa State for your very Obidient support today. You all made it a huge success. I am grateful.” He wrote.

relationship-Guru (

)