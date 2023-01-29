Peter Obi Reacts As An SS2 Young Girl Donated Some Cash For His Campaign In Port Harcourt

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has given gratitude to a young SS2 student who donated a little cash to his Presidential campaign. Peter Obi at the South-South business summit where he spoke about the need for foreign investors in Nigeria and creating a sustainable environment for investment in the country.

Peter Obi at the end of the event was given a brown envelope with some cash by an SS2 student identified as Ms. Chizzy Ebube. Peter Obi in reaction to this on his official Twitter handle stated that the money is little but invaluable to him. He identified that the lady has invested in what she believes is relevant to her future.

He said, ”My deep appreciation to Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, a secondary school (SS2) student, for her small but most invaluable donation. She has invested in her future and those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn. She is an exemplar in social consciousness.”

