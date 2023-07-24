Peter Obi Reacts As 20 People Lose Their Lives After A Fuel Tanker Exploded In Ondo State On Sunday

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has reacted after a fuel tanker exploded in Ore, Ondo State yesterday. It was reported that about 20 people lost their lives in the incident.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State contested the last presidential election under the platform of the Labour Party. He was defeated at the poll by the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The former Governor of Anambra State is currently challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Peter Obi said; “I am deeply saddened by the reports of a fuel tanker explosion at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, where no fewer than 20 people lost their lives. The ugly incident exposes the poor safety measures implemented on most of our roads.”

The former Governor of Anambra State added; “Unfortunately, due to the untold hardship in the country, people are often willing to risk their lives, in search of means of survival. I feel sad for the lives lost to this very tragic incident.”

The 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate stated further; “I commiserate with the bereaved families, the government and the people of Ondo State. May God grant eternal rest to the dead and grant quick recovery to the injured. -PO”

