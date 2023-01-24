Peter Obi Reacts After Unknown Gunmen Beheaded The Ideato North LGA Chairman, Christopher Ohizu

A few days ago it was reported that the Local Governments Chairman of Ideato North, Christopher Ohizu was abducted by some unknown Gunmen and later was beheaded after a ransom of six (6) million naira was paid. However, this unpleasant incident seems to have caught the attention of Nigerians who reacted differently.

In light of what seems to have happened, the Presidential candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) took to his verified Twitter page to react in that regard as he noted that he criticizes the heinous murder of the Local Government boss.

In conclusion, the former Governor of Anambra State made it known that situations of this kind aren’t supposed to be happening as he affirmed that the insecurity challenge of the country is now a thing of worry for everyone as he finally console with the Imo State government and the families of the departed soul.

In his words…

“I condemn the gruesome Killing of Christopher Ohizu, the Ideato North LGA chairman. Things like these ought not to happen. Insecurity remains a cause of concern. I commiserate with the IMSG and the family of the deceased”.

Guys, what is your opinion on this?

