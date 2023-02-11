NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts After Some of His Supporters Were Attacked In Lagos State

As the Labour Party holds its presidential campaign rally in Lagos State, there has been reports of some Labour party supporters, including a Ward chairman being attacked. Some were injured while the cars belonging to some were damaged.

The attacks have also been confirmed by the Lagos State Police Command PRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin and many other people. Below are some pictures from the scene of the attack.

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour party reacted the attacks on his supporters in a tweet and said that he calls on Nigerians irrespective of their political parties to stop the attacks. He also said that he condemns the and any other form of violence and political thuggery.

Finally, Peter Obi called on the security forces to all over the country to protect the people carrying out their fundamental right of free speech and assembly.

Source: Twitter | Peter Obi

