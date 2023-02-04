Peter Obi Reacts After Man Called Him ‘My President’ Inside A Plane

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted with so much joy and excitement after a staunch supporter suddenly addressed him as his president by saying “My President”

The incident happened when the former governor of Anambra state was on the plane with other passengers embarking on a journey

Moreso, on the plane, the wife of the labor party presidential aspirant, Mrs. Margaret Obi was also on board with him when the supporter created the moment

In the viral video currently circulating online, it happened that the labor party presidential aspirant was seated close to his wife and was pressing his phone when the supporter, after sighting him, brought out his phone and started recording

The man with so much joy in him started addressing him as his president and thereafter greeted him politely

Reacting to the moment, Peter obi smiled heartily and answered him saying, Good morning to you too.

Moreso, Mrs. Margaret Obi could also be seen smiling as the supporter heaped praise on her too calling her the most beautiful First Lady.

The supporter said ” My president! My president! Good morning sir! My president and my beautiful first lady. The most beautiful first lady ever, the prettiest first lady ever. My president! “

In the video, after some other passengers observed that the labor party presidential aspirant and his wife were smiling and responding to the supporter, many of them brought out their phones too to take pictures with Peter obi

