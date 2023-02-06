Peter Obi Reacts After Mammoth Crowd Trooped Out For His Campaign Rally In Kwara State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 19 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Kwara state in continuation of his political engagement.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is among the front-runners in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election which is scheduled to hold on 25th February.

Mr Peter Obi has been touring across the country in the last couple of weeks as he continues to spread his messages to Nigerians on the need to vote him into power.

While in Kwara state, Mr Peter Obi enjoyed the presence of Mammoth Crowd of Labour Party supporters that trooped out to witness the rally.

In the course of the rally, Mr Peter Obi dished out his plants. He also asked his supporters to collect any money given to them by other presidential candidates and still vote for him.

Just few minutes ago, Mr Peter Obi took to his Facebook page to appreciate the massive support that he was given by the people of Kwara state.

He said “Salute to Kwara State OBIdients! Thank you all for your very gracious and warm reception. There is hope for a new Nigeria. A national rebirth is POssible!”

Enecheojo (

)