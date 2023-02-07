Peter Obi Reacts After Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Kwara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Gregory Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate for the Labour Party, spoke live yesterday at the Obi-Datti rally in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The event that was set for yesterday was really exciting since there was a huge turnout of attendees and supporters who came to the location of the campaign ground against all obstacles.

Since the excellent people of the State got along with Peter Obi, there was also an interactive session when several national concerns were brought up and freely addressed.

Tradition dictated that Peter Obi make some pledges to the voters about how he intended to start the process of remaking Nigeria and elevating the country.

People welcomed Peter Obi with open arms and gave him a warm welcome, which helped him feel at home and gave him confidence in their sincere support.

Peter Obi responded to this by praising the Kwara State Obidient for their tenacious support as well as their cordial and warm welcome on his verified Twitter account.

Their expressions demonstrated that there is really hope for a new Nigeria and that a country’s revival is feasible.

