Peter Obi Reacts After Kekwaaru Mary Returned A Missing $70,000 To A Customer In A Hotel In Lagos

Labour Party’s 2016 presidential nominee Peter Obi has responded to the story of a hotel in Lagos State that retrieved $70,000 that had been misplaced by a guest.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, ran for president in 2023 but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress.

Peter Obi responded to the news by saying, “It is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos.”

He continued, “When will Nigeria start celebrating the likes of Miss Ngozi Mary for her honesty and integrity, Teacher Akeem Badru, for winning the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and many others like them?”

Instead of honouring those who have had a negative effect on our country, the former governor of Anambra State said, “These are the people who deserve to be given national honours, honours, and recognition. These are the types of people who will be honoured in the New Nigeria we envision. The Possibility of a New Nigeria. -PO”

Peter Obi’s recent message on his verified Twitter handle has sparked a lively discussion among his many fans and followers.

