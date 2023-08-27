Peter Obi Reacts After He Donates 3 Million Naira For A Youth Program In Owerri Yesterday (Photo)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has reacted after he donated N3 Million for a youth program in Owerri, Imo State capital yesterday.

Peter Obi said on his verified Twitter page; “Yesterday in Owerri, I had a very fruitful and engaging interaction with about a thousand youths where we exchanged ideas on entrepreneurship, leadership, and business management in an event tagged Owerri Business Week.”

The former Governor of Anambra State added; “I was gratified by their zeal to succeed and their enthusiasm to initiate and contribute to positive changes in society. Sadly, our neglect of productivity has made us abandon this critical component of development – entrepreneurship and small businesses, which are proven catalysts of development in many comparable economies around the world.”

The Labour Party presidential candidate stated further; “However, I encouraged the youths to remain committed and resolute in being entrepreneurial and growing their small businesses and to continue with their contribution to our national productivity for growth and development. To achieve the New Nigeria which will be anchored on moving Nigeria from consumption to production, governments must encourage and support entrepreneurship and small businesses aggressively.”

He noted; “I supported the program with a token of 3 million Naira. I thank the organisers of the program and the individuals who contributed to mentoring the young ones. I appreciate them for the success they have recorded so far.”

(Photo Credit – Peter Obi Verified Twitter Page)

The recent statement by Peter Obi on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

