Peter Obi Reacts After He Donated 3 Million Naira For A Youth Program In Owerri Yesterday (Photo)

Peter Obi, who ran for president as the Labour Party’s candidate in the 2016 general election, has responded to news that he gave N3 million to a youth programme in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

In a tweet from his verified account, Peter Obi wrote, “Yesterday in Owerri, I had a very fruitful and engaging interaction with about a thousand youths where we exchanged ideas on entrepreneurship, leadership, and business management in an event tagged Owerri Business Week.”

The ex-governor of Anambra state continued, “I was pleased by their determination to succeed and their eagerness to initiate and contribute to societal improvements. Entrepreneurship and small firms are proven accelerators for progress in many comparable economies around the world, but we have abandoned them due to our lack of productivity.

However, I encouraged the youth to be devoted and resolute in being entrepreneurial and growing their small enterprises and to maintain their commitment to our national productivity for growth and development,” the Labour Party presidential candidate added. Governments must actively encourage and support entrepreneurship and small enterprises if Nigeria is to achieve the New Nigeria, which would be based on shifting the country’s economy from consumption to production.

He said, “I contributed a symbolic $3 million Naira to the programme.” I appreciate the efforts of the program’s organisers and everyone who helped mentor the kids. The accomplishments they have accomplished to this point have my gratitude.

(Image Peter Obi’s Official Twitter)

Peter Obi’s recent comment on his verified Twitter page has sparked a lively discussion among his many fans and followers.

