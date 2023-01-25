NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts After Gunmen Beheaded Abducted Imo Local Govt Chairman

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has reacted after the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area, of imo state was beheaded by the gunmen who abducted him.

It would be recalled that the local government chairman was gruesomely murdered on Sunday after his abductors allegedly collected the sum of N6 million as ransom.

According to punchng, videos showing the moment he was beheaded were reportedly updated on his WhatsApp status.

However, while reacting to the beheading of the council boss, Peter Obi noted that occurrence of such nature should not have been allowed to happen in the first place. According to him, insecurity still remains a major source of concern in the country.

“I condemn the gruesome killing of Christopher Ohizu, the Ideato North LGA chairman. Things like these ought not to happen. Insecurity remains a cause of concern. I commiserate with the IMSG and the family of the deceased” he wrote.

Below is a screen capture of his post.

What do you think of this?

relationship-Guru (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC: Why I am Happy That Power Outage Stopped Buhari & Tinubu’s Speeches in Bauchi -Chris Nwandu

3 mins ago

Keyamo Reacts As Dino Melaye Falls On Stage To Mock Tinubu At The PDP Rally In Delta State

5 mins ago

A VP Candidate Laughs As A Clown Falls On Stage To Mock A Candidate, Its Height Of Imbecility-Keyamo

11 mins ago

2023 Election Is A Contest Between Nigerians & Parties That Have Arrested Nigeria’s Progress- Oby

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button