Peter Obi Reacts After Gunmen Beheaded Abducted Imo Local Govt Chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has reacted after the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area, of imo state was beheaded by the gunmen who abducted him.

It would be recalled that the local government chairman was gruesomely murdered on Sunday after his abductors allegedly collected the sum of N6 million as ransom.

According to punchng, videos showing the moment he was beheaded were reportedly updated on his WhatsApp status.

However, while reacting to the beheading of the council boss, Peter Obi noted that occurrence of such nature should not have been allowed to happen in the first place. According to him, insecurity still remains a major source of concern in the country.

“I condemn the gruesome killing of Christopher Ohizu, the Ideato North LGA chairman. Things like these ought not to happen. Insecurity remains a cause of concern. I commiserate with the IMSG and the family of the deceased” he wrote.

Below is a screen capture of his post.

What do you think of this?

relationship-Guru (

)