Peter Obi reacts after four Labour Party members were attacked during the Party’s rally in Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi has reacted after four members of his party were attached during their campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday.

It has been reported by different media on Saturday that many Labour Party’s members were attacked during their Campaign rally in Lagos and some of them have been taken to hospital.

Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Baba Datti Ahmed have been having their campaign rally across the country and they decided to have Lagos State rally on Saturday.

Many of the Party’s supporters gathered at different areas to support Peter Obi and his running mate, but some of them were attacked, and Peter Obi has now reacted to the attack.

Reacting after four Labour Party members were attacked during the Party’s rally in Lagos on Saturday, Peter Obi posted on his verified Twitter handle that;

“I received reports that 4 members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such act stands vehemently condemned. We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law. I call on the Lagos State security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks”. – PO

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)