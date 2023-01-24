Peter Obi Reacts After An Eventful Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally In Katsina State

One of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the next general election in Nigeria and the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted following an eventful campaign rally held in Katsina yesterday.

The former Governor of Anambra State was live yesterday for another campaign in the North which was their next move as billed since flagging off their Northern campaign few days ago in Kaduna State.

Peter Obi alongside his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were accorded and shown with much love and reception from mammoth of crowd in attendance for the big event.

Several emerging issues were raised and openly discussed in a Town-Hall Meeting held earlier before heading to the campaign ground where he met with the good people of the State with the general election now barely 32 days away.

After the eventful campaign rally, Peter Obi took to his verified Twitter handle with the caption indicating his excitement about the great potentials that existed in the State and how they could contribute to the National Economy.

