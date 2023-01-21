Peter Obi Reacts After An Eventful Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Jos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi was live yesterday in Jos Plateau State as part of their plans to meet with the good people of the region since flagging off their Northern campaign few days ago at Kaduna State.

The former Governor of Anambra State alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were given heroic and warm welcome as they experienced a massive turn out from the large crowd of supporters and mammoth of crowd who received them with open arms.

Upon landing at the State, he visited the palace of the traditional ruler where he was given some piece of advice on how to go about it in full readiness for the February 25th poll.

Shortly after this, he headed to the campaign ground where several promises were made to the good people of the State with some of their party manifestos shared with them coupled with some emerging issues raised and openly discussed.

After the eventful campaign, the former Governor of Anambra State reacted with a post their verified Twitter handle with the caption indicating his great honour to be received by the good people of the State coupled with the wise counsel and prayers of the Emir of Jos.

