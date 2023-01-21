NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts After An Eventful Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Jos

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi was live yesterday in Jos Plateau State as part of their plans to meet with the good people of the region since flagging off their Northern campaign few days ago at Kaduna State.

The former Governor of Anambra State alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were given heroic and warm welcome as they experienced a massive turn out from the large crowd of supporters and mammoth of crowd who received them with open arms.

Upon landing at the State, he visited the palace of the traditional ruler where he was given some piece of advice on how to go about it in full readiness for the February 25th poll.

Shortly after this, he headed to the campaign ground where several promises were made to the good people of the State with some of their party manifestos shared with them coupled with some emerging issues raised and openly discussed.

After the eventful campaign, the former Governor of Anambra State reacted with a post their verified Twitter handle with the caption indicating his great honour to be received by the good people of the State coupled with the wise counsel and prayers of the Emir of Jos.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

3 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

11 mins ago

Photos and Videos as Supporters Flood Kafancha, Kaduna State, to rally for Obi/Datti in style

19 mins ago

PDP Reacts To Alleged Endorsement Of APC Guber Candidate By Katsina Emir

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button