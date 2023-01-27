NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts After An Eventful Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally Held In Bauchi State

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted after having a blistering and eventful campaign rally yesterday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi State.

This was part of their strategies to take their campaign around the region since flagging off their Northern campaign few days ago at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna State.

It was such a successful outing yesterday as they yet again experienced large turn out of crowd which was far from many people’s thought that Peter Obi is not popular and cannot gain ground in the North.

Peter Obi on his arrival was received by mammoth of crowd in attendance for the big event thereby given warm welcome alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, which was a good omen going forward as the next general election is now barely 29 days away.

Peter Obi met with the good people of the State and as such shared some of his party manifestos as well as their action plans serving as blueprint on what they have in stock if elected into office come February 25.

After the campaign rally, Peter Obi reacted with a post his verified Twitter handle with the caption thanking the good people of Bauchi State for the warm reception given to him after sharing with them his vision and plan of turning Nigeria around coupled a reassurance that a new Nigeria is possible.

