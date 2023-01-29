This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Reacts After An Eventful Labour Party Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Borno State

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted after an eventful presidential campaign rally held yesterday in Maiduguri Borno State which was yet a successful one.

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally as billed took place as a means to meet with the good people of the State with the main aim to canvass votes from the electorates by presenting some of their action plans to the public.

As the next general presidential election is fast approaching with barely 28 days away when Nigerians will take decisive step to choose who will sail the ship of the country for the next four years, every political party and candidate are trying everything possible to create more awareness which was the case yesterday for the Labour Party.

Peter Obi is now unarguably becoming the third force among the leading front-runners ahead of the general election and he is now expected to compete at the highest level with the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition People’s Democratic Party, who have been known as the two major political parties in the system as was in the past.

Peter Obi alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were given warm and iconic welcome coupled with a top notch reception from the large crowd of supporters and mammoth of crowd in attendance for the big event, which was a sign of making huge progress going forward.

After the rally, Peter Obi reacted with a post made via his verified Twitter handle with the caption indicating that his visit to Borno State has renewed his commitment to tackle insecurity in the nation which will be considered as his first priority if voted into power.

As a means to move the great nation from consumption to production, he noted that his administration will convert the vast lands in Borno and the entire North into productive agricultural uses.

