Peter Obi Reacts After A Young Secondary School Pupil Donates Money For His Campaign

With less than four weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will govern the country after the administration of President Muhammadu buhari, a young secondary student has made a donation to the Labour party presidential candidate to support his ambition.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is considered to be among the front-runners in the forthcoming general election which is scheduled to hold on 25th February. Other front-runners include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

Reacting over the donation made, Mr Peter Obi took to his Facebook page to appreciate the young girl identified as Chizzy Ebube Balogun.

According to Obi, the young girl’s action is an indication that she has invested not only for her future but that of the generation yet to be born.

He said though the donation might be little but he appreciated the young girl’s move.

“She has invested in her future & those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn. She is an exemplar in social consciousness.” Peter Obi said.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

