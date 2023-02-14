Peter Obi Reacts After A Successful Meeting With The Good People of Nnewi Market

The former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi was live today at Nnewi to meet with the good people of the land as his visit to market places continue.

He visited the place today just after his courtesy visit to the Ladipo market in Lagos State yesterday which was an eventful and successful outing for one of the leading front-runners among the presidential candidates.

On his arrival at the State metropolis, he visited the palace of the Obi of Otolo and Igwe of Nnewi Kingdom where he received wise counsel and prayers in pursuit of his presidential race after which he met with the good people of the land.

He was then received with open arms and at the same time given warm welcome and reception as he then shared with them some of his action plans on his mission to build a new Nigeria, which was a blueprint on what his administration has in stock for Nigerians if voted into power come February 25.

After the successful meeting, Peter Obi reacted to this with a post via his verified Twitter handle with the caption describing his market storm in Nnewi as heartwarming.

He went ahead to indicate that it gives him personal joy to always interface with his fellow Nigerians after which he thanked the Obidient Movement in Anambra State for the awesome outing and show of love.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: Harfoofficial (via 50minds

News )

