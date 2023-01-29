NEWS

Peter Obi Reacts After A Secondary School Girl Donated A Little Amount Of Money For His Campaign.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 50 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Reacts After A Secondary School Girl Donated A Little Amount Of Money For His Campaign.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter has recently made a post on social media. In the post, Mr. Peter Obi was seen with a young girl who recently donated a little fund to help the campaign team of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. The post has attracted over eight thousand likes and comments in just a few minutes of publication.

He never failed to accompany the post with a write up as he thanked the girl for her little contribution towards his Presidential bid as he revealed she had invested in her future.

In his words, “My deep appreciation to Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, a secondary school (SS2) student, for her small but most invaluable donation. She has invested in her future and those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn. She is an exemplar in social consciousness. God bless you and your generation.”

The reactions from people who saw this were filled with so much positivity as many commended the girl on her efforts, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

Kindly share with us your thoughts as we will be expecting your feedback on this.

Content created and supplied by: Bettertainment (via 50minds
News )

#Peter #Obi #Reacts #Secondary #School #Girl #Donated #Amount #Money #CampaignPeter Obi Reacts After A Secondary School Girl Donated A Little Amount Of Money For His Campaign. Publish on 2023-01-29 11:30:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 50 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Saw Tinubu 2 Days Ago And I Drank Tea With Him And He Held His Tea Cup Very Well -Hannatu Musawa

5 mins ago

2023 Presidency: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa

13 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After A Young Secondary School Pupil Donates Money For His Campaign

20 mins ago

Reactions As Obi Receives Cash Donation From An SS2 Female Student With Igbo And Yoruba Names

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button