Peter Obi Reacts After A Secondary School Girl Donated A Little Amount Of Money For His Campaign.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter has recently made a post on social media. In the post, Mr. Peter Obi was seen with a young girl who recently donated a little fund to help the campaign team of the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. The post has attracted over eight thousand likes and comments in just a few minutes of publication.

He never failed to accompany the post with a write up as he thanked the girl for her little contribution towards his Presidential bid as he revealed she had invested in her future.

In his words, “My deep appreciation to Ms. Chizzy Ebube Balogun, a secondary school (SS2) student, for her small but most invaluable donation. She has invested in her future and those of her contemporaries and generations yet unborn. She is an exemplar in social consciousness. God bless you and your generation.”

The reactions from people who saw this were filled with so much positivity as many commended the girl on her efforts, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

Content created and supplied by: Bettertainment (via 50minds

News )

