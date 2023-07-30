Peter Obi Reacts After A Nigerian Man Said He Is Tired Of Making Money From Fuel Subsidy
During Mr. Peter Gregory Obi’s address to the nation last night, he reacted to what former governor Isa Yuguda said about his friend, a Nigerian, who said he is tired of making money from fuel subsidy.
The former governor of Anambra state said, “I actually thank former governor Isa Yuguda, who said a friend of his said he’s tired of making money from fuel subsidy. If I were in government as president, I will definitely ask the former governor to introduce me to that friend of his.” He added, “later, I will beg the man to please help me on how to deal with the issue of fuel subsidy. It is not easy for someone into it to see it as a crime.”
Drawing the curtain, Peter Obi said, “in one of my old tweets about fuel subsidy, i argued about the quantity of fuel the federal government said we consume. To me, I think it is actually twice the quantity of what we really consume.”
WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THIS?
CLICK Here to watch the full video of the interview (from 1hr:01st – 1hr:05th minutes).
Musingreports (
)