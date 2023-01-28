This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Reacts After A Man Said His Father Who Died 2 Weeks Ago Supported Him Till Death

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has responded to a twitter who said his father died two weeks ago but before his death, he supported Peter Obi up to the day he died.

The man who’s simply identified as Michael said “So two weeks ago,I lost my dad.. Up unto the day he died,he supported and fought for @PeterObi,he went extra miles to campaign for him, he even made my whole street in Aba where I was brought up to get their voter’s cards, he assisted in the collection and all”

In response to the man’s post, Peter Obi condole with the man on behalf of his family and his supporters. He then said death was a painful experience and that he’s grateful for the man’s efforts towards seeing a better Nigeria.

He wrote “Dear Michael, On behalf of my family, and the whole Obidient movement, I sincerely condole with you on the death of your beloved father. Death is such a painful experience, moreso, that of a beloved father.

I am grateful for his efforts in seeing that a new Nigeria is birthed through my candidacy. I assure you that his labours, and that of all the Obidient supporters throughout the country, will never be in vain. May God grant him eternal rest. Be consoled my brother”

