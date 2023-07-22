Peter Obi Reacts After A Hotel Staff Returned Missing $70,000 To A Customer Of A Hotel in Lagos

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of Labour Party in the last general elections, has reacted after a hotel staff, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary returned a misplaced sum of money totaling $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos State..

Reacting to the development, Peter Obi said; “It is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos.”

The former Anambra state governor added; “When will Nigeria start celebrating the likes of Miss Ngozi Mary for her honesty and integrity, Teacher Akeem Badru, for winning the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, and many others like them?”

Peter Obi stated further; “These are the people who deserve to be given national honours and awards and recognition, instead of celebrating those who have impacted our nation negatively. In the New Nigeria that we desire, these are the kind of people that will be celebrated. A New Nigeria is POssible. -PO”

Source: Official Twitter account of Peter Obi.

What is your take on this?

Dimejisamuel (

)