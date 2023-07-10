Peter Obi Reacts After A 24-Year-Old Nigerian, Onyinye Omenugha Won A Prestigious Award In UK(Photo)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, Peter Obi has reacted after a 24-year-old Nigerian, Miss Onyinye Omenugha won the prestigious Diana Award in the United Kingdom.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State contested and lost the presidential election to the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is currently challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election petition Tribunal.

Peter Obi said; “I congratulate and rejoice with Miss Onyinye Omenugha @OOmenugha, a 24-year-old Nigerian who just won the prestigious Diana Award, usually conferred on outstanding young persons in the United Kingdom, and around the globe.”

He added; “The award was in recognition of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Lawsanaid, which she founded to assist law students with disabilities in obtaining qualitative and inclusive education. Through her initiative, Onyinye has inspired many young Nigerians by reflecting the true productive and hardworking spirit of Nigerian youths.”

He stated further; “The New Nigeria for which we labour, will ensure that every Nigerian youth is given a solid platform to explore their talents fully, develop their skills, and contribute to societal development. I wish her well. -PO”

