Peter Obi Reacts After A 24-Year-Old Nigerian, Onyinye Omenugha Won A Prestigious Award In UK

Following the victory of 24-year-old Nigerian, Miss Onyinye Omenugha, in the prestigious Diana Award in the United Kingdom, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, has expressed his reaction.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, competed in the presidential election but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress. Currently, Peter Obi is challenging Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Peter Obi stated; “I congratulate and rejoice with Miss Onyinye Omenugha @OOmenugha, a 24-year-old Nigerian who just won the prestigious Diana Award, usually conferred on outstanding young persons in the United Kingdom, and around the globe.”

In response to Onyinye Omenugha’s achievement, Peter Obi commended her on his verified Twitter page, highlighting her NGO called Lawsanaid, which supports law students with disabilities in acquiring inclusive and quality education. He praised Onyinye for inspiring many Nigerian youths and representing the hardworking spirit of Nigerian youth.

Peter Obi further emphasized his belief in a “New Nigeria” that provides a solid platform for Nigerian youth to explore their talents, develop their skills, and contribute to societal development. His Twitter post garnered significant attention, with fans and followers reacting and sharing their thoughts on the social media platform.

Source:Peter Obi Twitter Account

