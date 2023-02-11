Peter Obi Reacts After 4 Of His Supporters Were Attacked & Injured In Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party has reacted following an attack on members of his party while on their way to the Labour Party mega rally held in Lagos on Saturday. He condemned the attack, adding that such attacks were troubling whether they were planned or not.

He said “I received reports that 4 members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such act stands vehemently condemned. We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law. I call on the Lagos State security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks”

Check out an excerpt of his post below The Labour Party candidate and members of his party held a mega rally in the city of Lagos on Saturday. But there were reports of his party members being attacked by unidentified persons. Peter Obi has condemned the attack and has also called on security agencies to fish out the attackers.

Content created and supplied by: Vokally (via 50minds

News )

