Peter Obi Ran Away From The Party Because Of Wike —Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, the director of strategic communications of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, has stated that the reason why Peter Obi left the party was because of the activities of the Rivers State governor.

He maintained that in the build up to the party’s presidential primaries, Wike was acting as the alpha and omega. He and his group were just manipulating and dribbling them with regard to the zoning agreement, which they eventually threw out the window. This accord to Momodu, is the main reason why Peter Obi left the PDP.

He said: “It was Wike who sacked Uche Secondus. Because Wike had an ambition, he had to eliminate his chairman so that he can have a smooth sail. They left us in total darkness because of Wike. Wike did not buy form until the last minute. He was playing hide and seek. Was it not Wike that brought Iyorchia Ayu? Is Ayu not from Benue? It was Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State who sat on the panel, and they said it should be a free contest. Why do you think Peter Obi left? Peter Obi ran away because he had no capacity to match Wike. Wike was alpha and omega, they were just dribbling and manipulating all of us.”

Source: Tribune

