Peter Obi Ran Away From PDP Because He Knew That He Couldn’t Compete With Nyesom Wike -Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council has revealed one of the main reasons why the former Anambra governor, Peter Obi left the PDP to join Labour Party last year. Dele Momodu who spoke in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune disclosed that Peter Obi joined the Labour Party (LP) because of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Dele Momodu alleged that Peter Obi knew that there was no way he would beat Nyesom Wike at the PDP primaries and that was why he left. Dele Momodu said, “Peter Obi ran away from PDP because he knew that he couldn’t compete with Nyesom Wike.”

Continuing speaking, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council described Nyesom Wike as the alpha and omega of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that is the reason why he has been able to manipulate everyone in the PDP, including the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also like and share this article with your loved ones.

Garbxtpen (

)