Peter Obi ran away because he had no capacity to match Wike – Dele Momodu

Peter Obi left the party due to the actions of the Rivers State governor, according to Dele Momodu, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council’s head of strategic communications.

He insisted that Wike was functioning as the head and tail of the party’s presidential primary process. Regarding the zoning agreement, which they ultimately threw out the window, he and his group were basically dribbling and manipulating them. Peter Obi’s departure from the PDP was primarily motivated by this, according to Momodu.

“Wike was the one who fired Uche Secondus,” he claimed. Wike had to get rid of his chairman because he was ambitious and wanted a smooth ride. They abandoned us completely because of Wike. Wike waited until the very last second to buy form. Playing hide and seek, he was. Wike brought Iyorchia Ayu, wasn’t he? Is Ayu from Benue or not? The panel, which included the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, argued that the competition ought to be open to all participants. Do you know why Peter Obi left? Peter Obi ran away because he couldn’t compete with Wike. Wike was the beginning and the end; they were simply dribbling and controlling everyone.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

