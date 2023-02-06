Peter Obi Raises Alarm Over Plot To Blackmail Him With Fake Video.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has raised alarm over plots to blackmail him with a fake video, which he said that is dubbed ‘Killer Punch’ documentary.

According to Mr Peter Obi, through the Obi-Datti presidential campaign Council Head, Mr Diran Onifade said he is aware of the plot by his presidential campaign opponent planned to launch a multi-million-naira media campaign which is dubbed “killer Punch”, which he said is aimed at spreading lies about the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

The LP claimed, “Having failed in all their plans to win the February 25 election, and seeing their campaign derailing on all fronts, an opposition party, its spokesperson and a presidential media aide are set to release a video they term ‘Killer Punch’ to blackmail him.

“Already, they have been releasing snippets of the documentary on social media, without getting any attention, as people already know about their desperation to drag down Obi, who they rightly know, is far ahead.

“These documentaries of lies and falsehood, which they have fabricated to portray Mr Obi as a drug peddler, killer and sexual pervert among other innuendos in their fertile imagination.”

Through Mr Diran, Mr Obi also said, “We will continue to be amused over the desperation, to search for faults on the Presidential front runner, and their apparent frustration, of not finding any. But as election day draws nearer, and the reality of their impending defeat heightens, their anger and frustration, are also on the rise.

