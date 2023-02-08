Peter Obi Promises To Make Kwara Agricultural Hub

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi has promised to make Kwara Agricultural Hub.

NewsOnline reports that the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi said he would make Kwara State an agricultural hub for industrialisation and exportation in the country.

The former Anambra State Governor made the promise in Ilorin, the state capital during the Labour party’s presidential campaign rally.

Obi was accompanied to the rally by his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed and their wives.

The LP presidential candidate said that: “What we are doing here is a new politics. We want to build a new Nigeria. We don’t want to build a new Nigeria where we divide ourselves, but a Nigeria where we uniteourselves. A new Nigeria is possible,, that is what Datti and I want to do.

In the past 10 years Nigeria has been producing insecurity, poverty.

Today we have more people living in poverty than any other country of the world. Unemployment, misery, fuel scarcity. Everywhere you go is suffering.

“A new Nigeria we want to build is a Nigeria where we will start securing Nigeria. Nigerians should be able to move around in Nigeria and feeling security. We want to provide a united Nigeria where there will be law and order; where everybody will be proud to say I am a

Nigerian. We want to mover Nigeria from consumption to production.

“Kwara state is one of those places we will invest in agriculture to be able to use that for industrialisation and exportation. That will bring down inflation and Nigerian currency will be worth something.

With that food will be availiable to over people; with that we will create jobs and do export and bring down the rate of exchange. It will be a win-win situation.

“We want a Nigeria where there will not be strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); four years will four years. That is what we want. It will no longer happen here and those who come out of the universities will find jobs. They will be doing something. We will support them.

“Today they don’t care about the youths, we want a Nigeria that cares about the youths. We have cared about them. They are the only onewswho benefit in Nigeria. That is why all the money they borrowed we cannot find it. It has been swallowed by goats and snakes. We don’t want a Nigeria where snakes swallow money. That is the Nigeria we want to build.

“This year’s election they will come to you to vote for them. They will give you money. Collect their money and vote for us.”

