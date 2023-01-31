This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi promises a ‘new Nigeria’ in his campaign in Jigawa

Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi arrived in Jigawa state on Monday following his February 25 presidential campaign. “if he is elected to power at the ballot box. “I assure you that we are committed to a new Nigeria. The Nigeria you see today is the Nigeria of insecurity, the Nigeria of poverty, Nigeria without the jobs, Nigeria without the roads, Nigeria without the schools. This is what we want to change. “The past few years have been precarious, poor, they closed border gates, and the poor have no jobs. The Nigeria that we bring to you is a new Nigeria, where there will be security, Nigeria will be unified, there will be jobs and I will move Nigeria from consumption to production,” Obi said.

Doctor Datti Baba-Ahmed and I have just arrived in Dutse, State of Jigawa, to attend the Presidential rallies and town hall meetings today.

-PO pic.twitter.com/puzKRXQLZx

– Peter Obi (@PeterObi) January 30, 2023

The Labor Party flag bearer urged voters in Jigawa not to vote next month based on tribe, ethnicity or religion, adding that no tribe, ethnicity or religion buys cheaper food than o.

He also told people not to accept anyone telling them it was their turn to be president but stressed that it was the Nigerian people’s turn to take back their country.

The former governor of Anambra is one of the main challengers to the ruling candidate, the All-Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #promises #Nigeria #campaign #JigawaPeter Obi promises a ‘new Nigeria’ in his campaign in Jigawa Publish on 2023-01-31 13:31:37