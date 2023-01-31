Peter Obi Promises “A New Nigeria” During His Campaign In Jigawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following his presidential campaign that began on February 25, Labor Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi landed in Jigawa state on Monday. “if he wins the election and takes the reins of power. We are committed to a new Nigeria, I can guarantee you of that.

The Nigeria you see today is a Nigeria of insecurity, poverty, a lack of jobs, a lack of infrastructure, a lack of schools, and a lack of roads. “The previous few years have been precarious, poor, they locked border gates, and the poor have no work,” is what we want to alter. The Nigeria we present to you is a new Nigeria, one in which there will be security, unity, and employment, and I will transition Nigeria from consumption to production. “Obi said”

I just arrived in Dutse, State of Jigawa, with Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed to watch today’s presidential rallies and town hall sessions.

The Labor Party candidate urged Jigawa voters to cast their ballots without regard to their tribe, ethnicity, or religion next month, noting that no tribe, ethnicity, or religion offers cheaper food.

He emphasized that it was the Nigerian people’s turn to retake their nation and cautioned them not to accept anyone who said it was their turn to be president.

One of the primary contenders to Bola Tinubu of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) and the leader of the largest opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, is the former governor of Anambra (PDP).

