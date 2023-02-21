This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Preached The Gospel & Manifesto Of My Father In 2019, He Is Not A Newbie – Hauwa Atiku.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top citizens have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the upcoming elections.

Based on these notes, the daughter of the former vice president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Hauwa Atiku while sharing during an exclusive interview with the Channels Television has noted that the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi cannot be seen as a new person in the political space of Nigeria.

Speaking during the interview, Hauwa Atiku noted that the young people who don’t want to vote for members of the older political parties should have it at the back of their minds that the flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi has been in politics since 1999, adding that Peter Obi was her father’s running mate under the PDP during the 2019 general election, and he (Peter Obi) preached her father’s manifesto to Nigerians.

She also said that Peter Obi cannot be seen or considered as someone new when it comes to politics in the country.

Hauwa Atiku made this statement in response to a question that was thrown to her during the interview.

During the interview, she was asked, “What do you say to a lot of young people who think that they like to vote for somebody different, not any member of the older parties because they have seen how they are running things and the economy is still where it is at the moment, so they felt they want something new?”.

According to Hauwa Atiku, she said, “I know that there is the PDP, there is the APC, and there is the Labour Party, so let me bust a bubble. The Labour Party candidate is not a newbie, he has been in politics as well. He has been in politics since 1999, he ran on the same ticket with my father, preaching the gospel and manifesto of my father, Atiku Abubakar, so he is not a newbie, and we have to understand that”.

You can watch the interview below….

https://youtu.be/pcptNpV9Esc

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

