This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Planted Willie Obiano But, Obiano Turned Around And Pushed Him Out Of APGA- Festus Keyamo

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi of planting a successor in Anambra state when he left office as governor several years ago.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Festus Keyamo while reacting to Naja’atu Mohammed’s claim that Bola Tinubu is an emperor who has control over Lagos state governorship, said there is no where in Nigeria where political leaders have not tried to plant their successors.

According to Punch, Festus Keyamo said those accusing former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu of being an emperor are only jealous of him due to the fact that he has been lucky to have loyal successors since he left office as governor of the state.

He said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi planted Willie Obiano as his successor in Anambra state but, Obiano turned around and pushed him out the All Progressives Grand Alliance unlike Bola Tinubu whose successors have been extremely loyal to.

Festus Keyamo said “Asiwaju has been very lucky to have loyal successors, others haven’t been lucky which is why they turn on him with jealousy and envy. For others, the people they supported turned around to bite them.

“Back then in APGA, Peter Obi planted his successor, Willie Obiano but, Obiano turned around and pushed him out of APGA. The only difference between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and all of them, is that he has been lucky to have extremely loyal successors.”

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

#Peter #Obi #Planted #Willie #Obiano #Obiano #Turned #Pushed #APGA #Festus #KeyamoPeter Obi Planted Willie Obiano But, Obiano Turned Around And Pushed Him Out Of APGA- Festus Keyamo Publish on 2023-02-06 09:39:19