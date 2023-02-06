Peter Obi Planted His Successor, Willie Obiano, He Turned Around And Pushed Him Out Of APGA – Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper claimed that Peter Obi was not lucky to have a loyal successor like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In the interview, Festus Keyamo said; “For others, the people they supported turned around to bite them. In 99 per cent of the states in Nigeria, all their successors have turned against them. Back then, in APGA, Peter Obi planted his successor, Willie Obiano. Obiano turned around and pushed him out of APGA”

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity noted that unlike Peter Obi and others, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been lucky to have extremely loyal successors because he has a Midas touch.

