Peter Obi & PDP G5 Governors Are The Reasons Tinubu Will Win The Presidential Election- F. Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, a member of APC presidential campaign team has noted that the influence of Peter Obi and the PDP G5 governors will be the reasons Tinubu will be winning the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

This was known to the public when he tweeted

I’ll pin this tweet: THE REASONS ASIWAJU WILL WIN ARE PETER OBI & THE G5; after Tinubu is declared winner, add the votes of Obi & the APC votes in Rivers & Oyo to that of PDP, then you’ll see how PDP lost its way. See you all next week when Tinubu is President-Elect.

As we are getting closer to the election day, we urge Nigerians to vote right in the 2023 general election.

The right vote can help to ensure that Nigeria gets a leader who is committed to good governance and is capable of tackling the country’s numerous challenges, such as insecurity, corruption, unemployment, and poverty. The right vote can help to ensure that the social welfare of Nigerians is given the priority it deserves. This includes healthcare, education, housing, and other basic amenities that are essential for a decent standard of living.

