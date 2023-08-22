Peter Obi Opens Up On Alleged Alliance With Atiku, Kwankwaso, Reveals Fresh Position

The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has commented on the alleged merger between him and his former boss, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to The Channels TV reports, Obi, while speaking to the party’s supporters in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Sunday night, August 20, ahead of the local government election, said most of the things being said about him were a rumour.

The Labour Party’s Flagbearer, in his address, said: “I am campaigning to be President because I can say it any day, I will solve the problem of Nigeria.”

The former governor of Anambra state went further to dismiss the report, adding that “half of the things you’re hearing are rumours,’ while expressing the belief that he was the only solution to solving the problem of Nigeria.

Earlier, a reports indicating that the likes of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso are working on an alliance to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the report, the conversations between the trio have been ongoing in the background for a while.

As reported by ThisDay paper, it was gathered that the three leaders of the opposition party are looking at the possibility of an alliance which would enable them to present a formidable stand against the ruling APC.

Reports revealed that talks kicked off between Atiku and Kwankwaso and later transcended into a meeting between Obi and other stakeholders of the PDP.

ThisDay paper also confirmed that the three had agreed to wait for the tribunal’s verdict, which would be a determinant to trigger the next phase of the conversation between the three leaders of the opposition party.

Sources privy to the meeting revealed that the opposition leaders were optimistic that the tribunal would be “just and fair” in its verdict to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

The source also revealed that these leaders were hopeful that a rerun might ensue, which might likely trigger a merger to wrestle power from the APC and President Tinubu.

The source further confirmed that should the tribunal’s judgement goes in favour of the ruling party, they would need the option to resort to a merger for the 2027 presidential polls.

