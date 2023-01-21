Peter Obi Observes One Minute Silence For 16 PDP Members Who Came For Campaign And Died In Plateau

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi took out time to observe a minute silence for the 16 PDP members who came for the campaign in Plateau state a few days ago and sadly died.

According to the former Anambra state governor just before he started his speech today, all lives in Nigeria matter, and regardless of political affiliations, nobody deserves the sad fate that befell the 16 PDP members a few days ago. In his own words as seen from the campaign ground…

“I am going to speak for a few minutes but before that, I want us to observe a minute silence. A few days ago in Plateau state, 16 People’s Democratic Party members that came for Campaign died in an accident. Let us observe a minute of silence as every Nigerian is as valued as the other. We are a family and the life of every Nigerian is valuable to us. That is the new Nigeria we want to create.”

