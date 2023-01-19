NEWS

Peter Obi: Obasanjo made some mistakes, especially on the issue of third term- Gov Ortom says

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard Newspaper online this afternoon, it was reported that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent this afternoon has said that, he was happy that Obasanjo endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

He said, even though he (Ortom) is from the north, he wants power to return to the South, after President Muhammadu buhari’s eight years in office because, it will be unfair for another Northerner to succeed buhari.

He said, “It is not new to anybody for me in particular a governor in the north, when the southern governors met and said that look for equity, fairness and justice, the presidency should go to the south. Eight years of President Muhammadu buhari. It is just natural fair, that it will go to the southern region of the country and that is why I commend and appreciate President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is a great patriot.”

Further talking, he said, “Obasanjo made some mistakes, especially on the issue of third term that came, if not, nobody should contest the integrity and the patriotism, forthrightness and also the zeal to see a greater Nigeria more than President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

#Peter #Obi #Obasanjo #mistakes #issue #term #Gov #OrtomPeter Obi: Obasanjo made some mistakes, especially on the issue of third term- Gov Ortom says Publish on 2023-01-19 14:19:35



