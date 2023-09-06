Peter Obi Noticeably Absent At The Presidential Tribunal Hearing In Abuja

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the most recent presidential election, was reportedly conspicuously absent from the tribunal session today in Abuja, according to news that was reported by the Punch paper online this morning.

He was replaced by Julius Abure, who also happens to be the LP’s troubled chairman.

According to reports, the hearing got underway at 9:34 a.m. when Justice Haruna Tsammani, the tribunal’s chairman, asked the petitioners and respondents to introduce themselves. The first responders were announced as Vice President Kashim Shettima and Abdullahi Ganduje, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, the panel’s chairman, will deliver the decision on Wednesday with assistance from Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed.

The petitions in issue, with the file numbers CA/PEPC/03/2023, CA/PEPC/05/2023, and CA/PEPC/04/2023, were submitted by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively.

President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was named the victor with 8,794,726 votes in the first election results issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 1. He beat leading candidates Mr. Peter Obi of the LP, who received 6,101,533 votes, and Alhaji Atiku of the PDP, who received 6,984,520 votes. Both Atiku and Obi filed lawsuits in court to have the election results thrown out because they were unhappy with the results.

Jahpedia (

)