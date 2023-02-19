This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, Nigeria’s Answer For Real Change – Akin Osuntokun

Peter Obi, a Nigerian businessman and former Governor of Anambra State, has been described as Nigeria’s answer for real change by Chief Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party. Osuntokun made this statement during a town hall meeting with supporters of the party in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

According to Osuntokun, the coming elections are a rare opportunity for Nigerians to choose between real change or to continue to suffer. He stated that the elections will determine if Nigerians are truly ready to change their destiny and chart a new course for themselves. He also assured Nigerians that if Peter Obi is elected as the next President, he will put an end to the agonies they are currently facing due to uncaring leadership.

The State Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Odunayo Okunade, also spoke during the meeting and stated that the Labour Party would promote family values and respect the lives and wellbeing of Nigerians. He criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stating that they have no good plans for the country and lack the competence to effectively run the country.

The women leader of the party in Ekiti, Mrs Wendy Obi, called on voters in the State, especially women, to vote massively for the Labour Party so as to free themselves and their children from the current hardship they are facing in virtually all facets of life. She promised that Nigerians, under the leadership of Peter Obi, would never regret voting for him as their next President. She also claimed that both the APC and PDP had destroyed the country beyond immediate repairs by incurring huge debt for the nation without much to show for it.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Ekiti, Mr Moses Jolayemi, urged voters to troop out on Saturday to elect Peter Obi and his vice as the next President and Vice President of Nigeria. He assured them that the candidates and the party would not renege on promises made to them. He also asked party members and agents to start moving from house to house and canvass for the emergence of Peter Obi for a new Nigeria.

