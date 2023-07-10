Peter Obi never granted any interview on plans to become president in 2027- LP Spokesperson, Yunusa

Tanko Yunusa, the spokesperson for the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has responded to reports suggesting that Peter Obi, the standard flag bearer of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, has plans to run for president in 2027. Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, participated in the 2023 presidential election but was defeated by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress. Obi is currently challenging the outcome of the election in court.

According to Tanko Yunusa, the claim that Peter Obi intends to become President in 2027 is false. He emphasized that Obi has not given any interviews regarding such plans. Yunusa criticized the publication in the Daily Post and various social media platforms, accusing them of engaging in yellow journalism to manipulate the narrative. He specifically mentioned an alleged interview between Peter Obi and Arise TV, asserting that no such interview took place.

Tanko Yunusa further clarified that Peter Obi did not grant any interviews to any media organization within or outside Nigeria. He wanted to dispel any doubts about the authenticity of the claims made in the article and reaffirm that Obi had not expressed intentions of running for president in 2027.

The response from Tanko Yunusa, posted on his official Twitter page, has sparked considerable reactions from fans and followers on social media. It appears that many individuals are interested in the clarification provided by the spokesperson and have expressed their opinions on the matter.

What are your thoughts on this?

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)