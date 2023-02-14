Peter Obi: My Biggest Structure Is The Almighty God And The People Of Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi was seen in a video call interview hosted the Channels Television answering questions about the 2023 election.

During the interview, the interview, Peter Obi was asked about people saying that his political party has no structure. He responded by saying that when he initially started campaigning people were saying that he only had 4 people tweeting in a room, and that he has no structure and numbers. He went to say that the numbers will be determined by the voters and that his biggest structure is the Almighty God and the people of Nigeria.

According to Peter Obi’s words, “When I started, they said it’s four people tweeting in a room, now they are saying I don’t have the structure, I don’t have the numbers. The numbers will be determined by the voters. My biggest structure, I have said it is the Almighty God followed by the people of Nigeria, whom I’m pleading with, let’s build a new Nigeria.”

“A new Nigeria is possible and I’m committed to it. And I have said hold Daytime Baba Ahmed and Peter Obi responsible for that new Nigeria, where Nigeria will be secured, Nigeria will be united, Nigeria will move from consumption to production.”

Extracted from Twitter | Channels Television.

