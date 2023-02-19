NEWS

Peter Obi Movement Will Help Tinubu To Win, Those Who Wanted To Vote Atiku Will Rather Vote Obi- Eta

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former former national vice chairman, South South of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Hillard Eta has said Peter Obi will give Tinubu an edge to win the 2023 election.

According to Leadership news media, he said

The Peter Obi phenomenon has helped us in the sense that even those who will ordinarily wanted to vote for Atiku will rather cast their vote for Obi. So, it is going to be a direct contest between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Peter Obi. But Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come out top in the South-south.

Some Nigerians are speculating that Peter Obi may be a threat to Tinubu in the 2023 election. While Tinubu has strong support in the Southwest, Obi is widely respected in the Southeast. His experience as a two-term governor of Anambra State has earned him credibility and recognition among voters in the region. This could give him an edge especially in the Southeast where he comes from.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

Elijah361 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

My Northern Brothers Living In Anambra State Speaks On Their Experiences With Peter Obi — Tanko

10 mins ago

Reactions As Supporters From New Zealand Join The 100 Million March For OBIDATTI

11 mins ago

Every Governor Have Cabal, It’s Called State Cabal, The President Cabal Is Federal Cabal- Shehu Sani

18 mins ago

2023: Reason Electoral Officers Will Be Unable To Change Election Result This Year – Festus Keyamo

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button