Peter Obi Movement Will Help Tinubu To Win, Those Who Wanted To Vote Atiku Will Rather Vote Obi- Eta

A former former national vice chairman, South South of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Hillard Eta has said Peter Obi will give Tinubu an edge to win the 2023 election.

According to Leadership news media, he said

The Peter Obi phenomenon has helped us in the sense that even those who will ordinarily wanted to vote for Atiku will rather cast their vote for Obi. So, it is going to be a direct contest between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Peter Obi. But Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come out top in the South-south.

Some Nigerians are speculating that Peter Obi may be a threat to Tinubu in the 2023 election. While Tinubu has strong support in the Southwest, Obi is widely respected in the Southeast. His experience as a two-term governor of Anambra State has earned him credibility and recognition among voters in the region. This could give him an edge especially in the Southeast where he comes from.

