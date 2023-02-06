NEWS

Peter Obi might take northern votes from Atiku if he is not careful in this election–Primate Ayodele

In the early hours of today, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the founder and head of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), issued new prophesies regarding the forthcoming presidential election.

According to him, “If Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is not careful, Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party (LP) might take northern votes from him.

The man of God continued to prophesy, saying, “I was shown that northerners might reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governors. The presidential flag bearer for the Labour Party is an unstoppable moving tree.

Last but not least, Primate Elijah Ayodele said that “many will be startled that without organization or adherents, Peter Gregory Obi might emerge as the winner of the election. I just want to make it clear that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is in charge of overseeing this election, must act properly.

