Peter Obi Lost The Election, As Tinubu Wins In All 12 Local Government In Ekiti State

Yesterday, some states went to their respective polling units to vote, while some polling units were asked to continue casting their votes on Sunday. In Ekiti state, the candidate for All Progressive Congress (APC), Tinubu won the election in Ekiti state because a lot of people voted for him.

The news was shared by premium times on twitter, and according to their post, it seems Tinubu won in all 12 states in Ekiti. According to the chat in the below photo, Tinubu has the highest votes.

The APC party got the total votes of 148, 975

The PDP party got the total votes of 62,710

The LP also got the total votes of 6,097

Tinubu won the election in 12 local government in Ekiti state, as Peter Obi and Atiku lost the election in that state. That doesn’t mean that both parties Labour party and Atiku are not winning in other states. Kindly share your reactions via the comment section below.

Source: Premium Times

Content created and supplied by: Fashionistablog (via 50minds

News )

