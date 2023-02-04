Peter Obi Looks Up To The Heavens Where His Help Comes From – Abia Campaign Pictures

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The city known with the slogan “God’s own state” witnessed something dramatic yesterday when the Peter Obi’s campaign train landed in the state. A large crowd of supporters followed the Labour Party presidential candidate, chanting his name. Peter Obi then resorted to speaking to the teeming crowd from the roof of his vehicle.

Peter Obi stormed the streets of Aba where he marched alongside the party’s governorship candidate

Peter Obi was in the state for campaign, townhall and civic engagements. The former Anambra State governor showed his love for students, as he landed at Mater Dei Cathedral, Umuahia, to continue with his political engagements in Abia State. He met with the students of Mercy Nursery and Primary School, who share border with the Cathedral.

In the picture above, you can see Peter Obi pointing to the heavens, appreciating God who has made everything possible.

During the townhall meeting, he said, “we are going to build a new Nigeria. Yes, a new Nigeria is possible and that’s why I’m in the race.” He said 2023 is the time to take back Nigeria from the hands of those who have no clue on how to move the country forward.

The youths countered Peter Obi when he talked about the possibility of winning or losing in the polls. They shouted and rejected the losing part. They shouted, “E go work.”

