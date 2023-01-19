Peter Obi Lists 5 Structures That His Administration Is Set To Scatter In Viral Video

A video currently circulating has captured the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter obi stating categorically the structure that his administration is set to scatter if eventually, he becomes the president of Nigeria

In the viral video in which the former governor of Anambra state was seen addressing a mammoth crowd, he explained some structures that the past govt has built that need to be destroyed

Peter obi said the structures are five and they have been responsible for the backwardness that the country has witnessed for a very long time

According to him, he said “structure of criminality, the structure of no fuel, the structure of finance increase, the structure of no electricity, the structure of Poverty That is the structure we want to throw away”

After he made the statement, the crowd could be seen chanting his name and hailing him

What do you think about his statement ?

